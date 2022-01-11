January 11. Today's Birthdays

Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 11th of January.

NAMES

Ashirbek Sygai (1947-2014) – writer, critic, translator, honored worker of art of Kazakhstan, winner of the State Prize of Kazakhstan and Independent Prize Platinum Tarlan.

Born in Kentau, South Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Kazakh Art Institute.

Makpal Zhunusova (1963) – Kazakh singer.

Born in Karaganda region, she graduated from the Zhubanov Kazakh Musical Board School and Al-Farabi Chimkent Institute of Culture.

Tamara Duissenova (1965) – assistant to the Kazakh President – head of the appeal monitoring department of the Administration of the Kazakh President.

Born in Chimentsk region, she graduated from the Tashkent Institute of National Economy.

She took up her recent post in May 2020.

Alina Aldambergen (1973) – Chairwoman of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange.

Born in the city of Karaganda, she graduated from the Kazakh State Academy of Management, Finance, and Credit, Business Administration School at the University of Washington, and received her MBA degree from the Simon Business Administration School at the University of Rochester.

She was appointed to her current post in February 2016.

Zhanibek Agibayev (1976) – Commissioner for Ethics of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan.

Born in South Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Seifullin Astana Agrarian University, Turan Universit.

He took up his current post in 2020.

Gulnar Shushikova (1978) – prorector – director of the Inter-ministerial Research Institute of the Academy of Law Enforcement Agencies of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kazakhstan.

Born in Karaganda region, she graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University.

She was appointed to her recent post in January 2019.



