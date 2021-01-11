Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
January 11. Today's Birthdays

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
11 January 2021, 08:00
January 11. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 11th of January.

NAMES

photo

Ashirbek Sygai (1947-2014) is the writer, critic, translator, honored arts worker Kazakhstan, laureate of State Prize of Kazakhstan and Platinum Tarlan Prize.

Born in Kentay, South Kazakhstan region is the graduate of the Kazakh Institute of Arts (Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatoire.

photo

Makpal Zhunussova (1963) is the Kazakh singer.

Native of Karaganda region is the graduate of the Zhubanov Kazakh Musical School, Al Farabi Chimkent Institute of Culture.

photo

Tamara Duissenova (1965) is the Aide to the President of Kazakhstan, head of the department for control over consideration of appeals submitted to the Presidential Administration.

Born in Chimkent (today’s Turkestan) region is the graduate of the Tashkent National Economy Institute.

Prior to the appointment served as Nur Otan Party secretary (2018-2019), head of the Labour resources development centre JSC (2019-2020).

Has been acting since May 2020.

photo

Alina Aldambergen (1973) is the CEO at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange JSC (KASE).

Born in Karaganda is the graduate of the Kazakh State Management Academy, Business Administration School at the University of Washington, Simon Business Administration School at the University of Rochester.

Prior to the appointment held the post f deputy CEO at Baiterek National Management Holding JSC (2013-2016).

Has been acting since February 2016.


