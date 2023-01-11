January 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
11 January 2023, 07:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 11th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 11.

2006 ­- Reelected at the presidential elections on December 4, 2005, Nursultan Nazarbayev officially assumes the office of the President of Kazakhstan. The inauguration ceremony is held at the Akorda Palace.

2011– Kazakh-born director Bolat Sharipov shoots Okiletti Elshi film about the first professional Kazakh diplomat Nazir Torekulov, USSR’s 1st diplomat to Muslim countries.

2013 - Dariya Abdukhassova and Dana Ryspekova of Kazakhstan win the Grand Prix at the Golden Clown Festival.

2013 –ABAI 45, a unique audio book of Abai’s Words of Wisdom, is released by Kazakhstani cinematographers in the Russian language.

2017– Kazakhstan develops its seasonal flu vaccine.

2019 – Kazakh Zhansaya Abdumalik tops the list of world’s best female chess players U20 in ELO ranking.


Теги:
