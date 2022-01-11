January 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 11th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 11.

EVENTS

2006 – Reelected at the presidential elections as of December 4, 2005, Nursultan Nazarbayev officially assumes the office of the President of Kazakhstan.

2006 – Menin Kazakhstanym song for the first time is performed as the State Anthem of Kazakhstan at the Akorda residence.

2013 – Kazakhstani Dariya Abdukhassova and Dana Ryspekova win Golden Clown festival Grand Prix. The Golden Clown prize is as important to the circus world as the Oscars are to the cinema.

2013 – The ABAI 45 audiobook is created in Kazakhstan. It is a unique audio version of the Words of Wisdom of Abai in Russian.

2016 – Kazakhstan Armed Forces builds the hydro-meteorological service to collect, process, analyze meteorological information for the Armed Forces, to take part in investigations of air crashes, accidents.

2017 – Kazakhstan develops its homegrown flu vaccine.

2019 – Kazakh Zhansaya Abdumalik tops the world’s best female chess players U 20 in ELO ranking.