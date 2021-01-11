Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

January 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
11 January 2021, 07:00
January 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 11th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 11.

EVENTS

2006 – Newly elected at the presidential elections on December 4, 2005, Nursultan Nazarbayev officially assumes office of the President of Kazakhstan.

2006 – Menin Kazakhstanym song for the first time is performed as the State Anthem of Kazakhstan at the Akorda residence during the solemn inauguration of Nursultan Nazarbayev as the President of Kazakhstan.

2013 - ABAI 45 audiobook , a unique audio version of Abai words of wisdom in Russia is created with participation of young cinematographers of Kazakhstan.

2016 – A new hydrometeorological service is established at the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.

2017 – Kazakhstan invents a vaccine against flu.

2019 – Zhansaya Abdumalik tops the world's U20 chess ratings.

History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva