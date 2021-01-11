January 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 11th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 11.

EVENTS

2006 – Newly elected at the presidential elections on December 4, 2005, Nursultan Nazarbayev officially assumes office of the President of Kazakhstan.

2006 – Menin Kazakhstanym song for the first time is performed as the State Anthem of Kazakhstan at the Akorda residence during the solemn inauguration of Nursultan Nazarbayev as the President of Kazakhstan.

2013 - ABAI 45 audiobook , a unique audio version of Abai words of wisdom in Russia is created with participation of young cinematographers of Kazakhstan.

2016 – A new hydrometeorological service is established at the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.

2017 – Kazakhstan invents a vaccine against flu.

2019 – Zhansaya Abdumalik tops the world's U20 chess ratings.