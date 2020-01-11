January 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 11th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 11.

DATES

International Thank You Day

Every year people all over the world celebrate International Thank You Day that falls on January 11. This celebration is the ideal opportunity to show your gratitude to people who make your days what they are. The origin of International Thank You Day is unclear. No one knows who established it and when. There is an opinion that greeting cards companies promoted this holiday to increase their sales. But this doesn't make the concept of International Thank You Day less appealing. This day is considered as one of the most polite days. But don't forget thank all people who deserve it during the rest of the year.

EVENTS

2006 - Reelected on 4th December 2005, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev, officially assumes office as the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The inauguration ceremony was held in the Akorda presidential residence.

2006 - The song Menin Kazakstanym is performed for the first time as the national anthem during the swearing-in ceremony of President Nursultan Nazarbayev. It bears to remind that Nursultan Nazarbayev is a co-author of the lyrics to the anthem of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2011 – A documentary Okiletti Yelshi (Ambassador Plenipotentiary) of Bolat Sharipov which tells about the first Kazakh professional diplomat Nazir Torekulov, the first USSR ambassador in the Islamic world, is shot. The documentary tells contemporaries about the prominent statesman whose achievements were not duly acknowledged in his time.

2013 - Gymnasts of Astana circus Dariya Abdukhasova and Dana Ryspekova win the Grand-Prix of the International Circus Festival - the Golden Clown award. Kazakh gymnasts competed with the world's best circus performers in Enschede, the Netherlands.

2013 – An audio book ABAI 45 in Russian language – a unique audio version of Abai’s The Book of Words – is created.

2017 - A working group on the issues of redistribution of powers between the government branches is formed by the decision of the Kazakh President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The chairperson of the Presidential Administration leads the working group. It includes representatives of the Parliament, the Government, the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan, other government authorities, as well as representatives of legal and scientific expert communities.

2017 - A vaccine against seasonal flue is invented in Kazakhstan. The first «made-in-Kazakhstan» vaccine was invented by Deputy General Director of the Scientific Research Institute Berik Kharullin.

2017 – Aleksander Kochergin, citizen of East Kazakhstan region, patents new version of chess.

The invention became 28th version of the board game. The grandmaster has introduced new figures Prince and Princess on 100 squares grid thereby changing the variations of the game by thousands times. According to Kochergin’s chess version, the King can be removed from the board and replaced by the Prince - heir.

2019 - Kazakh Zhansaya Abdumalik is named the best under-20 female chess player in the world. Abdumalik led ELO rating in classic, rapid and blitz chess. She is the first Kazakh chess player to top the world ranking in three variants simultaneously.



