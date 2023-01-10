Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.2 eur/kzt 496.45

    rub/kzt 6.69 cny/kzt 68.28
Weather:
Astana-20-22℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    January 10. Today's Birthdays

    10 January 2023, 08:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on January 10.

    Ilyas Yessenberlin (1915-1983) – Kazakh writer, who was the first in Kazakh literature to systematize separate historical materials on the prosperity and decline of the Golden Horde.

    Fuat Mansurov (1928-2010)– conductor, teacher, People’s Artist of the Kazakh SSR, Russia, Tatar ASSR.

    Armanzhan Baitassov (1970) – Kazakh businessman, one of the founders of independent mass media, founder of Megapolis, Business and Power newspapers, 31 Channel, head of United Media Group company, professional TV journalist, member of the National Public Confidence Council, member of Kazakhstan’s Young Presidents Organization.

    Zhanna Telpekbayeva (1972) – Majilis Deputy, member of the Committee for Legislation and Judicial Reforms.

    Begman Kulbayev (1982) – Director General of JSC Kazakh Research and Design Institute of Construction and Architecture.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan to build 12 rehabilitation centers
    Kazakh Senate to have new faces – Speaker Ashimbayev
    3 Kazakhstani tennis players to compete in 2023 Australian Open main singles draw
    Kazakhstan to vie for another berth for World Table Tennis Championships
    Popular
    1 Frosty weather, no precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 12
    2 85 ports closed, 1 person killed in Peru due to huge waves
    3 COVID-19: One death reported in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 January 12. Today's Birthdays
    5 2,434 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for COVID-19