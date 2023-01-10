Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
January 10. Today's Birthdays

10 January 2023, 08:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on January 10.

Ilyas Yessenberlin (1915-1983) – Kazakh writer, who was the first in Kazakh literature to systematize separate historical materials on the prosperity and decline of the Golden Horde.

Fuat Mansurov (1928-2010)– conductor, teacher, People’s Artist of the Kazakh SSR, Russia, Tatar ASSR.

Armanzhan Baitassov (1970) – Kazakh businessman, one of the founders of independent mass media, founder of Megapolis, Business and Power newspapers, 31 Channel, head of United Media Group company, professional TV journalist, member of the National Public Confidence Council, member of Kazakhstan’s Young Presidents Organization.

Zhanna Telpekbayeva (1972) – Majilis Deputy, member of the Committee for Legislation and Judicial Reforms.

Begman Kulbayev (1982) – Director General of JSC Kazakh Research and Design Institute of Construction and Architecture.
News