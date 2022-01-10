January 10. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 10th of January.

NAMES

The first Kazakhstani writer to systemize separate historical materials of the most complicated period of prosperity and decline of Golden Horde(1915-1983) was born in the town of Atbasar in Akmola region. Yessenberlin began composing poems at a young age in the orphanage where he ended up after losing both of his parents. He studied at the Alma-Ata Mining Institute. In 1937 he was elected as the delegate of the 1extraordinary congress of the Council of Kazakhstan that adopted the first Constitution of the Kazakh SSR. He participated in the World War II. He passed away on 5 October 1983 of heart failure.

Conductor, teacher, People’s Artist of the Kazakh SSR, Russia, and the Tatar SSR(1928-2010) was a graduate of the Kazakh State University and the Kurmangazy Alma-Ata State Conservatoire. He was the conductor of the Kurmangazy National Instruments Orchestra and the Abai Kazakh State Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet. He founded the State Symphonic Orchestra of the Kazakh SSR in 1958. The orchestra toured Germany, Poland, Italy and many other countries. Since 1989 he was the conductor and art director of the State Symphonic Orchestra of Tatarstan.

Kazakhstani businessman, one of the founders of independent Kazakhstani mass media, founder of ‘Megapolis’ as well as ‘Business and power’ newspapers, 31 Channel TV channel, publisher of Forbes Kazakhstan Magazine, president of ‘Tan’ Media Holding, head of United Media Group company, professional TV journalist, member of the National Public Confidence Council, member of Kazakhstan’s Young Presidents Organizationwas born in 1970 in Almaty. He is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 7th convocation and member of the Committee for legislation and court and legal reform Zhanna TELPEKBAYEVA was born in 1972 in Almaty. She is a graduate of the Almaty Energy Institute. She joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in January 2021.

Deputy Chairman of the Board of «Kazakhstan Temir Zholy» JSC Dair KUSHEROV was born in 1977 in Mangistau region. He is a graduate of the University of Indiana and the Kazakh State Management Academy. He was appointed to his recent post in December 2018.

Director General of Kazakh Scientific Research and Design Institute of Civil Engineering and Architecturewas born in 1982. He graduated from the Bolashak University and the Kazakh Law and Humanities University. He took up his recent post in September 2017.