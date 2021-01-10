January 10. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 10th of January.

NAMES

(1915-1983) is the writer, the first in Kazakh literature to systemize separate historical materials of the most complicated period of prosperity and decline of Golden Horde.

Born in Akmola region, studied at the Alma-Ata Mining Institute. In 1937 was elected the delegate of the 1st extraordinary congress of the Council of Kazakhstan that adopted the first Constitution of Kazakh SSR.

He died on October 5, 1983 of heart failure, the day when his son brought him the novel five-viloume edition of his works.

(1928-2010) is the conductor, teacher, People’s Artist of Kazakh SSR, Russia, Tatar SSR.

Graduated from the Kazakh State Unievrsity, Kurmangazy Alma-Ata State Conservatoire.

Since 1989 acted as a conductor and art director of the State Symphonic Orchestra of Tatarstan.

(1970) is the Kazakhstani businessman, one of the founders of independent Kazakhstani mass media, founder of magazines, 31 Channel, publisher of Forbes Kazakhstan edition, Tan Media Holding president, head of United Media Group company, professional TV journalist, member of the National Public Confidence Council, member of Kazakhstan’s Young Presidents Organization.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Has been acting since 2011.

(1982) is the director general at Kazakh Scientific Research and Design Institute of Civil Engineering and Architecture.

Graduated from Bolashak University, Kazakh Law and Humanities University, Bolashak University.

Has been acting since September 2017.