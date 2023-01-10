Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
January 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events

10 January 2023, 07:00
January 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 10th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 10.

1934– The first edition of Qazaq Adebieti newspaper covering the issues of Kazakh literature and art is issued. The founders of the newspaper are classical writers Saken Seifullin, Beimbet Mailin, Mukhtar Auezov, Abdilda Tazhibayev, prominent statesmen and public activists Oraz Issayev, Zhanaidar Saduakassov, Oraz Zhandossov and others. Famous Kazakh writer Gabit Musrepov is the first editor of the newspaper.

1992– The Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan takes decision to establish the Republican Guard. As per a presidential decree, the Republican Guard is set up on March 16, 1992.

1997– Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan sign The Eternal Friendship Treaty in Bishkek.

1999- The first alternative presidential election is held in Kazakhstan. Nursultan Nazarbayev wins the election with 79.78% of votes.

2011– Kazakh delegation leaves for Kuwait to participate in the ceremony of lighting the Flame of the VII Winter Asian Games.

2014– Kazakhstan establishes the Coordinating Council of National Preventive Mechanism against Torture.

2017– Being a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, Kazakhstan joins for the first time its open debates on «Prevention of Conflicts and Maintenance of Peace.»

2019– Kazakh State Women’s Pedagogical University is awarded the status of the national university.


