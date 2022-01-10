Go to the main site
    January 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    10 January 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 10th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 10.

    EVENTS

    1934 – The first issue of ‘Kazakh Adebieti’ weekly newspaper devoted to the Kazakh literature and arts is released in Kazakhstan.

    1992 – The Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan makes a decision to establish the Republican Guard. It is established on 16 March 1992 in accordance with the decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    1997 – Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan ink the Eternal Friendship Treaty in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek.

    1999 – The first presidential alternative election takes place in Kazakhstan with Nursultan Nazarbayev earning 79.78% of votes.

    2011 – Two new postal stamps dated to the 7th Asian Winter Games. Astana - Alma-Ata are put into circulation in Uzbekistan.

    2017 – As a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council the Republic of Kazakhstan for the first time takes part in the open debates themed ‘Conflict prevention of and maintenance of peace’.

    2017 – Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Kairat Umarov presents his credentials to United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

    2019 – The Kazakh State Women’s Teacher Training University gains ‘national’ status.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    History of Kazakhstan Events
