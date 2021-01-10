Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    January 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    10 January 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 10th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 10.

    EVENTS

    1934 – Kazakhstan starts issuing Kazakh Adebieti daily devoted to Kazakh literature and arts.

    1992 – The Kazakh Security Council takes a decision to establish the Republican Guard.

    1997 – Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan sign in Bishkek the Eternal Friendship Treaty.

    1999 – The first presidential contest takes place in Kazakhstan with Nursultan Nazarbayev winning 79.78% of votes.

    2011 – Two new postage stamps, special edition 7th Asian Winetr Games. Astana - Alma-Ata, are put into circulation in Uzbekistan.

    2017 – Kazakhstan for the first time as a non-permanent member of the UN SC takes part in the open debates themed Conflict prevention of and maintenance of peace.

    2017 – Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Kairat Umarov presents his credentials to United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

    2019 – Kazakh State Women’s Teacher’s Training University is assigned the status national.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region