January 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 January 2021, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 10th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 10.

EVENTS

1934 – Kazakhstan starts issuing Kazakh Adebieti daily devoted to Kazakh literature and arts.

1992 – The Kazakh Security Council takes a decision to establish the Republican Guard.

1997 – Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan sign in Bishkek the Eternal Friendship Treaty.

1999 – The first presidential contest takes place in Kazakhstan with Nursultan Nazarbayev winning 79.78% of votes.

2011 – Two new postage stamps, special edition 7th Asian Winetr Games. Astana - Alma-Ata, are put into circulation in Uzbekistan.

2017 – Kazakhstan for the first time as a non-permanent member of the UN SC takes part in the open debates themed Conflict prevention of and maintenance of peace.

2017 – Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Kairat Umarov presents his credentials to United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

2019 – Kazakh State Women’s Teacher’s Training University is assigned the status national.

