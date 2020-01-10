January 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 10th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 10.

EVENTS

1934 – A weekly newspaper «Kazak Adebieti» devoted to the Kazakh literature and art is published for the first time. Prominent Kazakh writers Saken Seifullin, Beimbet Mailin, Mukhtar Auezov, Abdilda Tazhibayev and eminent statesmen and public figures Zhanaidar Saduakassov, Uraz Jandossov, and others are the founders of the newspaper. Gabit Mussrepov served as the first Editor-in-chief.

1992 - The Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan makes a decision on establishing the Republican Guard. The establishment of the Republic Guard was decreed by President Nursultan Nazarbayev on March 16.

1997 – The Treaty on Eternal Friendship between the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Uzbekistan is inked in the city of Bishkek.

1999 – Kazakhstan holds presidential contest with incumbent President Nursultan Nazarbayev winning the election with 79,78 % of votes.

2011 – Kazakhstan delegation arrives Kuwait to partake in the flame ignition ceremony of the VII Winter Asian Games. Afterwards, Astana and Almaty hosted the Winter Asian Games in January-February 2011. It should be noted that Kuwait is the city of the permanent headquarters of the Olympic Council of Asia.

2014 – Kazakhstan establishes the Coordinating Council of the National Preventive Mechanism Against Torture. The key role in ensuring the work of the National Preventive Mechanism was entrusted to the Human Rights Commissioner of Kazakhstan.

2017 – Kazakhstan becomes the non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. The Republic of Kazakhstan participates in the Council Open Debate «Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Conflict Prevention and Sustaining Peace» where Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov presents President Nursultan Nazarbayev's political address themed «Kazakhstan's conceptual vision of strengthening global partnership for building safe, just and prosperous world».

2017 - Kairat Umarov, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the UN, presents credentials to António Guterres UN Secretary-General.