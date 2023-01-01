January 1. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 1st of January.

Garifulla Kurmangaliyev (1909-1993) is the popular opera singer (tenor), composer, actor, teacher, people’s artist of Kazakh SSR, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan.

Born in Uralsk region of the Russian Empire (today’s Karatobe district in West Kazakhstan).

Garifulla Kurmangaliyev is the unique phenomenon in the Kazakh music culture of the XX century.





Sabira Maikanova (1914-1994) is the Soviet Kazakh actress, people’s artist of the USSR.

Born in today’s Syrdarya district in Kyzylorda region. In 1931 entered the Alma-Ata cooperative college.

In 1973 as the member of the Kazakh Drama Theater participated in the 2nd International Theatre Festival of Asia, Africa and Latin America in Iran.

Rosa Baglanova (1922-2011) is the People’s Artist of Kazakhstan and USSR, Khalyk Kakharmany.

Born in Kyzylorda region. She toured Poland, Hungary, Austria, Czech Republic, China, South Korea, India, Canada and other countries. She performed the world opera pieces, folk songs of various countries and contemporary composers.

Biken Rimova (1923-2000) is the Soviet and Kazakh film and theater artist.

Born in today’s Almaty region is the graduate of the Alma-Ata theatre school.

She played over 170 roles on the stage of the Auezov Kazakh Drama Theatre since 1943.

Murat Auezzov (1943) is the president of the Mukhtar Auezzov Fund, Kazakh public figure, culturologist.

Born in Dzhambul region is the graduate of the Oriental languages Institute at the Lomonosov State University.

Has been acting since 2007.













Amangeldy Dzhakssybekov (1943) is the Kazakh journalist.

Born in Zhambyl region is the graduate of the Kazakh State University.

In 2000-2012 worked as the senior editor at Kazinform News Agency.

Kairat Lama Sharif(1962) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Egypt (since 2020), Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria and Republic of Tunisia (since 2021).

Born in Pavlodar region is the graduate of the Pavlodar Teachers’ Training Institute, Kirov Kazakh State University.

Nurgalym Abdirov (1967) is the Zhambyl region prosecutor.

Born in Karaganda region is the graduate of the Karaganda State University.

Has been acting since February 2020.

Aigul Zhumabayeva (1968) is the Majilis deputy, VII convocation, member of the finance and budget committee.

Born in Pavlodar region is the graduate of the Uralsk State University.

Has been acting since January 2021.

Samat Mussabayev (1969) is the Majilis deputy, VII convocation, member of the economic reforms and regional development committee.

Born in Mangistau region is the graduate of the Kyzylorda institute of agro-industrial engineers.

Has been acting since January 2021.

Sholpan Karinova (1972) is the 1st Vice Minister of Enlightenment of Kazakhstan.

Born in Akmola region is the graduate of the Ualikhanov Kokshetau Teacher’s Training Institute, Omsk State Teacher’s Training University.

Has been working since August 2022.

Mukhametali Najmedin (1973) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Sultanate of Oman.

Graduated from the Abylai Khan Kazakh State University of International Relations and World Languages.

Has been serving since May 2019.

Aliya Rakisheva (1980) is the chief of staff of the Kazakh Senate.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Kazakh State Law Academy.

Prior to the appointment acted as Advisor to the President of Kazakhstan.

Has been appointed to the post May 2020.

Aidyn Karimov (1988) is the 1st deputy Governor of Abai region.

Graduated from the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, Kazakh Finance and Economy Academy, Narikbayev Kazakh Humanities and Law University.

Has been working since 2022.

Tilektes Adambekov (1989) is the Majilis deputy, VII convocation, member of the international affairs, defense and security committee.

Born in Karaganda region.

Has been serving since January 2021.



