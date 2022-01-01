January 1. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 1st of January.

NAMES

Garifulla Kurmangaliyev (1909-1993) is the popular opera singer (tenor), composer, actor, teacher, people’s artist of Kazakh SSR, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan.

Born in Uralsk region of the Russian Empire (today’s Karatobe district in West Kazakhstan).

Sabira Maikanova (1914-1994) is the Soviet Kazakh actress, people’s artist of the USSR.

Born in today’s Syrdarya district in Kyzylorda region. In 1931 entered the Alma-Ata cooperative college.

In 1973 as the member of the Kazakh Drama Theater participated in the 2nd International Theatre Festival of Asia, Africa and Latin America in Iran.

Rosa Baglanova (1922-2011) is the people’s artist of Kazakhstan and USSR, Khalyk Kakharmany.

Born in Kyzylorda region. She toured Poland, Hungary, Austria, Czech Republic, China, South Korea, India, Canada and other countries. She performed the world opera pieces, folk songs of various countries and contemporary composers.

Biken Rimova (1923-2000) is the Soviet and Kazakh film and theater artist.

Born in today’s Almaty region is the graduate of the Alma-Ata theatre school.

She played over 170 roles on the stage of the Auezov Kazakh Drama Theatre since 1943.

Murat Auezzov (1943) is the president of the Mukhtar Auezzov Fund, Kazakh public figure, culturologist.

Born in Dzhambul region is the graduate of the Oriental languages Institute at the Lomonosov State University.

Has been acting since 2007.

Amangeldy Dzhakssybekov (1943) is the Kazakh journalist.

Born in Zhambyl region is the graduate of the Kazakh State University.

In 2000-2012 worked as the senior editor at Kazinform News Agency.

Tair Mansurov (1948) is the state and public figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Taldy-Korgan region is the graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute, Higher Party School at the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.

In 2007-2014 acted as secretary general of the Eurasian Economic Community.

Kairat Lama Sharif (1962) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Egypt (since 2020), Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Democratic and Popular Republic of Algeria and Republic of Tunisia (since 2021).

Born in Pavlodar region is the graduate of the Pavlodar Teachers’ Training Institute, Kirov Kazakh State University.

Nurlan Yermekbayev (1963) is the statesman of Kazakhstan.

Born in Chimkent is the graduate of the Military Institute of the Defense Ministry of the USSR, Kazakh State Architecture and Engineering Academy.

Aigul Zhumabayeva (1968) is the Majilis deputy, member of the finance and budget committee.

Born in Pavlodar region is the graduate of the Uralsk State University.

Has been acting since January 2021.

Samat Mussabayev (1969) is the Majilis deputy, member of the economic reforms and regional development committee.

Born in Mangistau region is the graduate of the Kyzylorda institute of agro-industrial engineers.

Has been acting since January 2021.

Sholpan Karinova (1972) is the 1st Vice Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kokchetav region is the graduate of the Ualikhanov Kokchetav Teacher’s Training Institute, Omsk State Teacher’s Training University.

Has been working since September 2021.

Mukhametali Najmedin (1973) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Oman.

Graduated from the Abylai Khan Kazakh State University of International Relations and World Languages.

Has been serving since May 2019.

Aliya Rakisheva (1980) is the chief of staff of the Kazakh Senate.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Kazakh State Law Academy.

Prior to the appointment acted as Advisor to the President of Kazakhstan.

Has been appointed to the post May 2020.

Marat Daueshov (1971) is the deputy chairman of the Public Service Agency of Kazakhstan.

Born in Akmola region is the graduate of the Tupolev Kazan State Technical University, Central Asian University.

Has been serving since July 2019.

Aidyn Karimov (1988) is the deputy head of the Kazakh Prime Minister’s office.

Graduated from the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, Kazakh Finance and Economy Academy, Narikbayev Kazakh Humanities and Law University.

Has been working since 2019.



