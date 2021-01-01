January 1. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 1st of January.

NAMES

Garifulla Kurmangaliyev (1909-1993) is the popular opera singer, composer, actor, teacher, people’s artist of Kazakh SSR, laureate of State Prize of Kazakhstan.

Born in Uralsk region of Russian Empire (today’s Karatobe district, West Kazakhstan region).

Garifulla Kurmangaliyev is a unique phenomenon in Kazakh music culture of the XX century.

Sabira Makainova (1914-1994) is the Soviet Kazakh actress, people’s artist of USSR.

Born in Syrdariya region of Russian Empire (today's Kyzylorda region) is the graduate of the Alma-Ata cooperative training school.

Biken Rimova (1923-2000) is the Soviet and Kazakh theater and cinema actress.

Born in Taldykorga (today’s Almaty) region is the graduate of the Alma-Ata theatrical college.

Since 1943 she played more than 170 roles on the stage of Auezov Kazakh drama theatre.

Mukhtar Auezov (1943) is the president of the Mukhtar Auezov Foundation, Kazakhstani public figure, culture expert.

Born in Dzhambul region is the graduate of the Oriental languages Institute at the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

Prior to the appointment served as director general of the Kazakh National Library of Kazakhstan (2003-2007).

Has been working since 2007.

Amangeldy Dzhaksybekov (1943) is the veteran of Kazakh television, journalist.

Born in Zhambyl region is the graduate of the Kazakh State University.

Worked as senior editor at Kazinform National Company JSC (2000-2012).

Tair Mansurov (1948) is the state and public figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Taldy-Korgan region is the graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polyetchnic Institute, Higher Party School at the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.

In 2007-2014 acted as secretary general of the Eurasian Economic Community.

Nurlan Yermekbayev (1963) is the Defense Minister of Kazakhstan.

Born in Chimkent is the graduate of the Military Institute of the Defense Ministry of the USSR, Kazakh State Architecture and Engineering Academy.

Prior to the appointment acted as Deputy Assistant-Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan (04.2018-08.2018).

Has been working since August 2018.

Baidilda Zhilkishiyev (1952) is the deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, VI convocation, member of the agrarian committee.

Born in South Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Kazakh Agriculture Institute.

Has been acting since March 2016.

Valikhan Kainazarov (1959) is the deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, VI convocation, member of the economic reform and regional development committee.

Born in Tashkent region is the graduate of the Leningrad Mining Institute.

Acted as Governor of Sairam district of South Kazakhstan (2010-2016).

Has been working since March 2016.

Kairat Lama Sharif (1962) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Egypt.

Born in Pavlodar region is the graduate of the Vorovskoy Pavlodar Teacher’s Training College, Kirov Kazakh State University, internship at Jordan University.

Prior to the appointment served as Ambassador-at-large of Kazakhstan.

Has been working since September this year.

Sholpan Karinova (1972) is the Vice Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kokchetav region is the graduate of the Ualikhanov Kokchetav Teacher’s Training Institute, Omsk State Teacher’s Training University.

Has been working since last August.

Mukhametali Najmedin (1973) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Oman.

Graduated from the Abylai Khan Kazakh State University of International Relations and World Languages.

Has been serving since last May.

Aliya Rakisheva (1980) is the chief of staff of the Kazakh Senate.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Kazakh State Law Academy.

Prior to the appointment acted as Advisor to the President of Kazakhstan.

Has been appointed to the post this May.

Marat Daueshov (1971) is the deputy chairman of the Public Service Agency of Kazakhstan.

Born in Akmola region is the graduate of the Tupolev Kazan State Technical University, Central Asian University.

Has been serving since last July.

Aidyn Karimov (1988) is the deputy head of the PM’s office.

Graduated from the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, Kazakh Finance and Economy Academy, Narikbayev Kazakh Humanities and Law University.

Has been working since 2019.



