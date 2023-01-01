Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.18 eur/kzt 499.07

    rub/kzt 6.8 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-8-10℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    January 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    1 January 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 1st of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 1.

    EVENTS

    1966 – The Shalkar radio starts its broadcasting.

    1980 – The Kazakh State Academy of Architecture and Civil Engineering is founded.

    1992– The Kazakhstan Institute of Management, Economics and Strategic Research under the Kazakh President (KIMEP) is established.

    1993 – Diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic are established.

    1995 – Kazakhstan establishes new passports and IDs.

    2003 – The Aktau Seaport special economic zone starts its work.

    2017 - Kazakhstan officially becomes a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

    2018 – Kazakhstan for the first time ever assumes the presidency of the United Nations Security Council.

    2020 – The National Geographic shares the photo of fireworks on the frozen Yesil River, Astana, Kazakhstan, made by famous George Steinmetz.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    January 1. Today's Birthdays
    Popular
    1 Kazakh President congratulates Kazakhstanis on New Year
    2 January 1. Today's Birthdays
    3 January 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 Snow and rain to hit Kazakhstan Jan 1
    5 Kazakhstan reports 181 new COVID-19 cases