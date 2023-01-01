January 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 1st of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 1.

EVENTS

1966 – The Shalkar radio starts its broadcasting.

1980 – The Kazakh State Academy of Architecture and Civil Engineering is founded.

1992– The Kazakhstan Institute of Management, Economics and Strategic Research under the Kazakh President (KIMEP) is established.

1993 – Diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic are established.

1995 – Kazakhstan establishes new passports and IDs.

2003 – The Aktau Seaport special economic zone starts its work.

2017 - Kazakhstan officially becomes a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

2018 – Kazakhstan for the first time ever assumes the presidency of the United Nations Security Council.

2020 – The National Geographic shares the photo of fireworks on the frozen Yesil River, Astana, Kazakhstan, made by famous George Steinmetz.