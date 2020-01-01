January 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 1st of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 1.

Year of Volunteering in Kazakhstan

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced year 2020 the Year of Volunteering in Kazakhstan which will be marked under the slogan «We are Together!»

1,150th anniversary of Abu Nasr Al-Farabi

In 2020, Kazakhstan will celebrate the 1,150th anniversary of outstanding thinker of the East , scientist, philosopher Abu Nasr Al-Farabi (870-950). An appropriate decree on establishment of the State commission for organization of the jubilee events was signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

175th anniversary of Abai

The decree «On celebration of the 175th jubilee of Abai Kunanbaiuly» was signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Abai Kunanbaiuly (1845-1904) is an outstanding Kazakh poet, writer, public figure, founder of modern Kazakh written literature, cultural reformer who stood for rapprochement with the Russian and European culture based on liberalized Islam.

1992 – Kazakhstan Institute of Management, Economics and Strategic Research is established.

1993 – Kazakhstan, Czech Republic establish diplomatic relations.

2003 – Aktau Seaport begins operating. The territory of Aktau Seaport includes six separate land plots with the total area of 2,000 hectares.

2009 – Kazakhstan joins the Troika of Chairmen of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe

2016 – Kazakhstan assumes chairmanship in the Eurasian Economic Union structures.

2017 – Kazakhstan officially becomes non-permanent member of the UN Security council.

2018 – Kazakhstan assumes presidency in UN Security Council.



