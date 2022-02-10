Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parliament

‘Jana Qazaqstan’ deputy group created at Majilis

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
10 February 2022, 13:49
‘Jana Qazaqstan’ deputy group created at Majilis

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A deputy group ‘Jana Qazaqstan’ (New Kazakhstan) has been set up at the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament. It will monitor the implementation of the instructions given by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

This is how MPs are planning to contribute to the transformation of the state and comprehensive transformation of the Parliament should start within the walls of the Majilis.

Permanent member of the deputy group Aidos Sarym believes that all ambitious reforms should start at the law-making bodies. The ultimate goal, in his words, is to change the work of the lower chamber, to make it more transparent and effective.

Sarym added that the President will announce ambitious political reforms this March and it is the goal of the deputy group and the chamber to take active part in their implementation.

It was added that four Majilis deputies will be permanent members of the group, including Aidos Sarym and Edil Zhambyrshin.


Parliament   Majilis   Kazakhstan   New Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023