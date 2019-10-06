Jakob Fuglsang is 8th atop Madonna di San Luca

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The famous one-day race Giro dell’Emilia in Bologna has opened the final week of the Italian classic races, which will end next Saturday with the last monumental race of the season Il Lombardia, Astana Pro Team informs on its website.

An exciting race of 207.4 km has ended atop the legendary hill Santuario della Madonna di San Luca in Bologna, passed for 5 times. Astana Team did a good race, firstly having Davide Ballerini in the daily breakaway and later working for Jakob Fuglsang as team’s leader at the Giro dell’Emilia.

Fuglsang made a strong attack on the penultimate lap, trying to escape in a small group of leaders, but it did not work out. On the final climb the Astana rider was up there in front, fighting for the best possible result and finished 8th behind the race winner Primoz Roglic, who won after a late solo attack with 600 meters to go.

«As always, it was a hard and very fast race with many attacks on the local laps. I tried to pull away a smaller group on the steepest part of the penultimate climb, but it did not work out for 100%, while the final accent was super fast and I missed a bit in the end. Anyway, I am looking forward to the next races,» said Jakob Fuglsang.

The Italian week will continue with Gran Premio Bruno Beghelli.