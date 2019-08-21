Jakob Fuglsang extends with Astana Pro Team

NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team announced a new 2-year agreement with one of theteam’s leaders Jakob Fuglsang. Thus, the Danish rider will continue defendingthe Astana colors in 2020 and 2021, the team’s press office informs.

«I am happy to staywith the team as I feel here like at home. I’ve been with Astana for 7 yearsalready and I am happy to continue. As everyone could see this year, I’vereally found my spot and I had a great support team around me, from riders tostaff and sports directors. This year is my best season ever so far and I amstill motivated to show more. In the next days, I am going to start La Vueltawhere I’d like to go for the stages and to try to find the legs for the lastpart of the season. I am happy that everything worked out perfectly and we aregoing ahead together with the team for two more years. I hope to be able todeliver more big results for the team in the future,» said Jakob Fuglsang.

JakobFuglsang, 34, is one of the true leaders of Astana Pro Team. In 2019 he isliving the best season of his career so far. Jakob has spent a phenomenalspring with the Liège-Bastogne-Liège victory and two big podiums at the AmstelGold Race (3rd place) and La Flèche Wallonne (2nd place). Also, he won a stageat the Tirreno-Adriatico, finishing 3rd in the overall classification, won theVuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol and did second at the Strade Bianche.In June, for the second time in his career, Jakob won the general classificationof the Critérium du Dauphiné.

«I am really happy thatJakob Fuglsang stays in Astana Pro Team. He is passing a great season so far,but also the last few seasons showed us that he is still in a great age toachieve more in cycling. Jakob was super strong during the first half of theyear and he just missed some luck at the Tour de France. However, now he isgoing to start at La Vuelta, where, I am sure, he will turn his luck back. Inthe next years, we will continue supporting Jakob as one of the team’s leaders and Ithink he will reach the new height of this sports,» said Alexandr Vinokurov, generalmanager of Astana Pro Team.