Jakob Fuglsang extends with Astana Pro Team

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team announced a new 2-year agreement with one of the team’s leaders Jakob Fuglsang. Thus, the Danish rider will continue defending the Astana colors in 2020 and 2021, the team’s press office informs.

«I am happy to stay with the team as I feel here like at home. I’ve been with Astana for 7 years already and I am happy to continue. As everyone could see this year, I’ve really found my spot and I had a great support team around me, from riders to staff and sports directors. This year is my best season ever so far and I am still motivated to show more. In the next days, I am going to start La Vuelta where I’d like to go for the stages and to try to find the legs for the last part of the season. I am happy that everything worked out perfectly and we are going ahead together with the team for two more years. I hope to be able to deliver more big results for the team in the future,» said Jakob Fuglsang.

Jakob Fuglsang, 34, is one of the true leaders of Astana Pro Team. In 2019 he is living the best season of his career so far. Jakob has spent a phenomenal spring with the Liège-Bastogne-Liège victory and two big podiums at the Amstel Gold Race (3rd place) and La Flèche Wallonne (2nd place). Also, he won a stage at the Tirreno-Adriatico, finishing 3rd in the overall classification, won the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol and did second at the Strade Bianche. In June, for the second time in his career, Jakob won the general classification of the Critérium du Dauphiné.

«I am really happy that Jakob Fuglsang stays in Astana Pro Team. He is passing a great season so far, but also the last few seasons showed us that he is still in a great age to achieve more in cycling. Jakob was super strong during the first half of the year and he just missed some luck at the Tour de France. However, now he is going to start at La Vuelta, where, I am sure, he will turn his luck back. In the next years, we will continue supporting Jakob as one of the team’s leaders and I think he will reach the new height of this sports,» said Alexandr Vinokurov, general manager of Astana Pro Team.