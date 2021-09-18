Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Jaiyq International Film Festival kicks off in Kazakhstan

    18 September 2021, 11:00

    URALSK. KAZINFORM The Jaiyq International Short Film and Documnatries Festival began in Uralsk. It brings together the works of film directors from France, Armenia, Uzbekistan. Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Ukraine, Kazinform reports.

    According to Khabar 24, 100 applications were submitted initially. Only 30 works were selected.

    Besides, master classes were held as part of the festival to share experience and exchange views on the development of the country’s cinematography.

    Notably, «The Horse Thieves. Roads of Time» starring Samal Yeslyamova was premiered there. She is the first Kazakh actress to win the Golden Palm at the 71th Cannes Film Festival.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    West Kazakhstan region Culture
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana Opera: Unparalleled Music
    Alan Buribayev conducts Eugene Onegin at Ljubljana Slovene National Theatre Opera and Ballet
    Operaliya International Festival to be held in Astana
    Kazakhstani play ‘Roza Baglanova’ wins top prize at Daegu International Musical Festival in S. Korea
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    3 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region