Jaiyq International Film Festival kicks off in Kazakhstan

URALSK. KAZINFORM The Jaiyq International Short Film and Documnatries Festival began in Uralsk. It brings together the works of film directors from France, Armenia, Uzbekistan. Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Ukraine, Kazinform reports.

According to Khabar 24, 100 applications were submitted initially. Only 30 works were selected.

Besides, master classes were held as part of the festival to share experience and exchange views on the development of the country’s cinematography.

Notably, «The Horse Thieves. Roads of Time» starring Samal Yeslyamova was premiered there. She is the first Kazakh actress to win the Golden Palm at the 71th Cannes Film Festival.