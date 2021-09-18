Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Jaiyq International Film Festival kicks off in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
18 September 2021, 11:00
Jaiyq International Film Festival kicks off in Kazakhstan

URALSK. KAZINFORM The Jaiyq International Short Film and Documnatries Festival began in Uralsk. It brings together the works of film directors from France, Armenia, Uzbekistan. Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Ukraine, Kazinform reports.

According to Khabar 24, 100 applications were submitted initially. Only 30 works were selected.

Besides, master classes were held as part of the festival to share experience and exchange views on the development of the country’s cinematography.

Notably, «The Horse Thieves. Roads of Time» starring Samal Yeslyamova was premiered there. She is the first Kazakh actress to win the Golden Palm at the 71th Cannes Film Festival.


West Kazakhstan region    Culture  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty