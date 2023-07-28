Go to the main site
    Jackie Chan sings Chinese song to dombra accompaniment

    28 July 2023, 13:21

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM World-famous actor, stuntman and film director Jackie Chan sang Chinese song «The Real Heroes» in a picturesque area of Xingjian to the of dombra, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «May be, you have heard this song at various concerts, but nobody heard it to a dombra accompaniment. Today I will sing you «The Real Heroes» to the strains of dombra,» said Jackie Chan.

    It is unknown when and where this video was shot.

    The actor has recently arrived at the International Tourism Festival «Tulpar Mekeni» held in the Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture and performed there.

    On July 16, the Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture of Xinjian hosted the opening ceremony of the festival.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Culture Entertainment
