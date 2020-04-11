Jack Ma sends medical means to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On April 10, 2020, with the assistance of Kazakhstan’s Embassy in China, medical protective equipment from the «Jack Ma» and «Alibaba» funds arrived in Almaty from the city of Shijiazhuang, Hebei Province, Kazinform reported.

According to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Telegram, a 4.5 ton cargo included 500 thousand medical masks, 5 thousand protective suits, 50 thousand medical gloves, as well as no-contact thermometers.

It was informed that in the coming days the above mentioned funds plan to send COVID-19 detection test systems and mechanical ventilation devices to Kazakhstan.











