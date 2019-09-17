Go to the main site
    IWEP to become region’s leading think tank - Asset Issekeshev

    17 September 2019, 15:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Instituteof World Economics and Politics (IWEP) of the Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan will turn into a leading think tank of the region. Executive Director of the First President’s Foundation Asset Issekeshev has said it taking the floor at the Global Innovative Summit in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «We are planning to develop our Institute as one of the leading think tanks in the region. We have already established the Academic Council and invited all the scholars and experts specializing in social economic policy. We collaborate closely with the universities, the Government, the National Bank and other governmental structures,» Asset Issekeshev said and added that a dialogue platform will be created within this work.

    «Together with the leading businessmen, scholars and experts, we will create a special dialogue platform on competitiveness. Open discussions, roundtable meetings, conferences, research works will be conducted within this dialogue platform. We would like to carry out scientific and economic researches to answer the questions on where a human’s place is in new realities and how effectively we can boost development of human capital in today’s conditions with the consideration of all uneasy challenges,» he concluded.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Nur-Sultan
