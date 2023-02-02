IV Winter Youth Sports Games of Kazakhstan kicks off in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – IV Winter Youth Sports Games of Kazakhstan kicked off in the city of Almaty, Kazinform reports.

The Games held every four years bring together young athletes from four regions – Almaty city, East Kazakhstan, Zhetysu, and Almaty regions. The events in five age groups are competed at Sunkar international ski jumping complex.

So far, the winners of men’s and women’s K-20, 40, and 60 ski jumping events have been revealed. Among them, Ibragim Abaidulayev of Almaty (men’s K-20, 20m), Aisha Marat of Almaty (women’s K-20, 20m), Kereikhan Kabdulla of Almaty (men’s K-40, 40m), Agata Vassilyeva of Almaty (women’s K-40, 40m), Ilya Mizernych of Almaty (men’s K-60, 60m), and Sofya Shishkina of Almaty (women’s K-60, 60m).

Individual and team men’s and women’s K-90 ski jumps are due to take place next.

Following a number of tournaments of 2023 top athletes in 11 sports, including biathlon, curling, speed skating, short track, cross country skiing, figure staking, mogul, freestyle acrobatics, hockey, and ski jumping are to make up youth teams representing Kazakhstan at the upcoming official international championships.





Photo from open sources