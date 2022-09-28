Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
IV Digital Bridge 2022 International Technological Forum starts in Astana
28 September 2022, 11:57

IV Digital Bridge 2022 International Technological Forum starts in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFOR IV Digital Bridge 2022 International Technological Forum has kicked off in Astana today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Representatives of governmental structures, venture capital investors, techpreneurы and leading Kazakhstani and international experts including the specialists of Huawei Technologies Kazakhstan have gathered in Astana to discuss the acute issues of digital transformation and modernization of industrial processes.

The event is organized by the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry, under the auspices of the Mayor’s Office of Astana, Astana Hub International Technological Park, Kaspi Bank, Tech Culture, KPMG etc.

This year, the theme of the forum is Central Asia as a New Tech Platform. Being a link between Europe and Asia, Kazakhstan is creating a new reality for the Eurasian region due to the implementation of digital technologies as well as creation of conditions to ensure transition of economy to a brand new vector of development – digital economy of future.

The agenda of the event includes a plenary session with the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and top-level panel sessions which will debate the opportunities of sustainable development of economy as well as civil administration and social sector issues.

An exhibition of technological parks of the Organization of Turkic States and Central Asian countries and the Central Asian Forum on Internet Governance 2022 will be held during the Forum.

Photo: t.me/bort_01


