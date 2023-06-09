Go to the main site
    Italy, Uzbekistan establish ‘strategic partnership’

    9 June 2023, 12:33

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy and Uzbekistan on Thursday established a strategic partnership «in order to deepen and expand cooperation between the two countries and related civil societies, both bilaterally and multilaterally», according to a joint statement issued after a meeting between Premier Giorgia Meloni and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Rome, ANSA reports.

    The partnership provides for cooperation in a variety of areas including defense, security, economic and trade cooperation, culture, science, education and tourism.

    The official visit was the first by an Uzbek president to Italy for more than two decades.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

