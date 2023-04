ROME. KAZINFORM Italy will top EU for population decline in 2100, Eurostat said Monday.

By 2100, the Italian population will shrink by more than 8.8 million, the largest drop in absolute terms among the 27 EU countries, Eurostat said on the basis of its projections, ANSA reports.The data also shows that at the end of the century Italians will have the second-highest average age (53 years) after the Maltese (53.3 years).