Italy to receive 60.5 m from CAP crisis reserve

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy is to be receive 60.5 million euros in extraordinary assistance from the European Union's common agricultural policy (CAP) crisis reserve to tackle the adverse effects of extreme weather events such as flooding and drought, according to a proposal seen by ANSA on Monday.

The funding is part of a 330 million package of assistance for European farmers that is to be presented to the Committee for the Common Organisation of Agricultural Markets shortly, and which also includes 81 million euros for Spain, 53 million euros for France, 35 million euros for Germany, 15 million euros for Greece and 11.6 million euros for Portugal, ANSA reports.

Last summer's prolonged heatwave and drought followed by more recent extreme bad weather including violent hailstorms, flooding and landslides - particularly in the northeastern Emilia Romagna region - have caused severe damage to crops and livestock in Italy and left many farmers struggling to cope.