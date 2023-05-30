Italy to entertain 68 million tourists this summer

ROME. KAZINFORM - Around 68 million tourists will have a summer holiday in Italy this summer for a total of 267 million overnight stays, according to forecasts by the Demoskopika research institute that ANSA has had a sneak preview to, ANSA reports.

That is up by 4.3% on the 65.2 tourists Italy hosted last summer and by 3.2% on last year's 258 million overnight stays.

It said tourists were set to spend around 46 billion euros in Italy this summer, a rise of 5.4% on 2022.

It said over half of the tourists, 35,3 million (51.7%), will be coming from abroad and they will spend 131.5 million nights here.