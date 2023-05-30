Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News

Italy to entertain 68 million tourists this summer

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
30 May 2023, 18:13
Italy to entertain 68 million tourists this summer Photo: ansa.it

ROME. KAZINFORM - Around 68 million tourists will have a summer holiday in Italy this summer for a total of 267 million overnight stays, according to forecasts by the Demoskopika research institute that ANSA has had a sneak preview to, ANSA reports.

That is up by 4.3% on the 65.2 tourists Italy hosted last summer and by 3.2% on last year's 258 million overnight stays.

It said tourists were set to spend around 46 billion euros in Italy this summer, a rise of 5.4% on 2022.
It said over half of the tourists, 35,3 million (51.7%), will be coming from abroad and they will spend 131.5 million nights here.


World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico