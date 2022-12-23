Italy set for warmest Xmas in 50 years

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy is set for its warmest Christmas in 50 years, a top meteorologist said Thursday, ANSA reports.

The centre and south of he peninsula as well as Sicily and Sardinia may well see temperatures rising above records set at Christmas 2009 in Pescara with 24°C, Catania 22°, Bari 21° and Roma 20°C, said Andrea Garbinato at www.iLMeteo.it.

New Xmas highs may also be seen in Palermo, whose record of 22°C dates back to the early 1970s, and Bologna whose 20°C is from the same era, said Garbinato.

An African anti-cyclone will strengthen over the next few days and bring balmy conditions to the centre and south lasting as long as 10 days, while the Po valley and other parts of the north will have overcast conditions with patchy showers, Garbinato said.

Photo: ansa.it



