Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News

Italy set for warmest Xmas in 50 years

23 December 2022, 13:29
Italy set for warmest Xmas in 50 years

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy is set for its warmest Christmas in 50 years, a top meteorologist said Thursday, ANSA reports.

The centre and south of he peninsula as well as Sicily and Sardinia may well see temperatures rising above records set at Christmas 2009 in Pescara with 24°C, Catania 22°, Bari 21° and Roma 20°C, said Andrea Garbinato at www.iLMeteo.it.

New Xmas highs may also be seen in Palermo, whose record of 22°C dates back to the early 1970s, and Bologna whose 20°C is from the same era, said Garbinato.
An African anti-cyclone will strengthen over the next few days and bring balmy conditions to the centre and south lasting as long as 10 days, while the Po valley and other parts of the north will have overcast conditions with patchy showers, Garbinato said.

Photo: ansa.it


Related news
Italy’s CO2 emissions up despite lower consumption – ENEA
COVID hospital admissions down for first time in a month in Italy
COVID hospital admissions down for first time in a month in Italy
Теги:
Read also
Prices set to rise in Japan for over 7,000 food items on cost hike
More than half of US population awaits Christmas weekend under wind chill alerts
Students, lecturers protest in Kabul as Taliban close universities for women
South Korean PM announces criteria for easing indoor mask mandate
Pelé’s health has worsened, hospital says
British economy narrows more than expected in Q3, lags behind other G7 countries
U.S. consumer confidence rebounds in December after months-long decline
Russia records 7,451 daily COVID cases, 54 deaths — crisis center
News Partner
Popular
1 Presidents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan hold talks in narrow format
2 Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan: two neighbors, two strategic partners
3 Agricultural output exceeds KZT22bn in Atyrau
4 Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to sign border demarcation agreement
5 Barcelona star Lewandowski wins 2022 Golden Foot Award

News