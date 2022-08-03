Go to the main site
    • Italy set for another intense heat wave

    3 August 2022 21:46

    ROME. KAZINFORM - After a brief truce, Italy is starting to feel the effects of the latest in a long series of intense heat waves to hit the country this year, exacerbating its severe drought and the huge problems the agriculture sector is facing, ANSA reports.

    The new heat wave is forecast to peak on Thursday and Friday, with temperatures back around 40°C.
    Florence, Rome, Bologna and Milan are set to be among the worst-hit cities.
    Temperatures are expected to go even higher in inland areas of Sardinia.
    The heat is expected to be accompanied by high levels of humidity in Palermo, Bolzano and Perugia.


    Photo: ansa.it

