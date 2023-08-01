Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 461.71 eur/kzt 501.69

    rub/kzt 4.95 cny/kzt 63.31
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    Italy's unemployment down to 7.4% in June - Istat

    1 August 2023, 21:17

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's unemployment rate dropped by 0.2 of a percentage point to 7.4% in June, Istat said on Tuesday, ANSA reports.

    The national statistics agency added that the jobless rate for under-25s who are active on the labour market fell by 0.4 of a point to 21.3%.

    Istat said the number of people aged 15 to 64 who are not active on the labour market decreased by 43,000, 0.3%.

    It said this took the inactivity rate down by 0.1 of a point to 33.5%.

    Istat said that the number of people in employment in Italy increased by 385,000, 1.7%, in June with respect to the same month in 2022.

    The agency said that the number of people in work was up by 82,000, 0.3%, compared to May.

    It said the employment rate was up by 0.2 of a percentage point to 61.5%.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    World News Employment
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    444,200 to obtain employment within national entrepreneurship development project
    Popular
    1 Preliminary cause of coal mine fire in Karaganda region announced
    2 Astana riders to compete in La Vuelta Ciclista a España
    3 China's CMC keen on implementing energy projects in Kazakhstan
    4 President Tokayev’s first official visit to Vietnam fosters positive trajectory in bilateral ties
    5 August 22. Today's Birthdays