Italy's unemployment down to 7.4% in June - Istat

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's unemployment rate dropped by 0.2 of a percentage point to 7.4% in June, Istat said on Tuesday, ANSA reports.

The national statistics agency added that the jobless rate for under-25s who are active on the labour market fell by 0.4 of a point to 21.3%.

Istat said the number of people aged 15 to 64 who are not active on the labour market decreased by 43,000, 0.3%.

It said this took the inactivity rate down by 0.1 of a point to 33.5%.

Istat said that the number of people in employment in Italy increased by 385,000, 1.7%, in June with respect to the same month in 2022.

The agency said that the number of people in work was up by 82,000, 0.3%, compared to May.

It said the employment rate was up by 0.2 of a percentage point to 61.5%.