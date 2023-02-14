Italy's unemployment 1.7 points above EU average-OECD

ROME. KAZINFORM - The OECD said Tuesday that the unemployment rates for the EU and the eurozone remained at record low levels of 6.1% and 6.6% respectively in December, Kazinform cites ANSA.

That compares to a rate of 7.8% in Italy in December, which was stable with respect to November.

The OECD said unemployment had decreased or remained stable in 70% of eurozone countries«.

It said the jobless rate for the OECD was a whole was steady at 4.9%.

