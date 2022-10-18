Go to the main site
    Italy's trade deficit close to 10 bn euros in August

    18 October 2022, 17:46

    ROME. KAZINFORM - OCT 18 - Italy's trade deficit came in at almost 10 billion euros in August, 9.569 billion to be precise, ISTAT said on Tuesday, ANSA reports.

    That compares to a surplus of 1.015 billion in August 2021.

    Soaring energy prices were the driving force of the increase.

    The national statistics agency said the energy deficit reached an all-time high of 11.864 billion euros in August, up from 3.487 billion in the same month last year.

    ISTAT said import prices were up 3% in month-on-month terms and by 23.7% compared to August 2021.

    The agency said Italian exports were down by 3.6% with respect to July 2022, while imports were up 4.2%.

    In year-on-year terms, exports were up by 24.8% in August while imports were up 59.1%.

