Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News
Italy's trade deficit close to 10 bn euros in August
18 October 2022, 17:46

Italy's trade deficit close to 10 bn euros in August

ROME. KAZINFORM - OCT 18 - Italy's trade deficit came in at almost 10 billion euros in August, 9.569 billion to be precise, ISTAT said on Tuesday, ANSA reports.

That compares to a surplus of 1.015 billion in August 2021.

Soaring energy prices were the driving force of the increase.

The national statistics agency said the energy deficit reached an all-time high of 11.864 billion euros in August, up from 3.487 billion in the same month last year.

ISTAT said import prices were up 3% in month-on-month terms and by 23.7% compared to August 2021.

The agency said Italian exports were down by 3.6% with respect to July 2022, while imports were up 4.2%.

In year-on-year terms, exports were up by 24.8% in August while imports were up 59.1%.

Photo: ansa.it








Related news
COP27: EU concludes a strategic partnership with Kazakhstan on raw materials, batteries and renewable hydrogen
Kazakhstan and Serbia hold political consultations
COVID: 411 more deaths in week, drop in positives
Read also
Over half of Japan companies suffering from labor shortage: survey
Elon Musk ends remote work for Twitter staff
Tentative deals totaling 73.5 bln USD signed at 5th import expo
Brazil’s 2023 harvest should total 288.1 mi tons
Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
Bitcoin falls below $16K as Binance backs out of FTX buyout
Facebook's parent company Meta cuts 11,000 jobs
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases continue on-week growth
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
5 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050

News

Archive