    Italy's tourism sector set for record year - study

    2 March 2023, 19:46

    ROME. KAZINFORM Italy is set to have a bumper year for tourism, hosting a record high of over 442 million overnight stays in tourist accommodation, a rise of 12.2% with respect to 2022, according to a study presented on Thursday by the Demoskopika market-research institute.

    The institute forecast Italy will have 127 million tourist accommodation arrivals, up by 11.2% on last year, but still under the pre-COVID levels of 2018 and 2019, ANSA reports.

    It said Italy's tourism sector should generate business worth around 89 billion euros in 2023.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

