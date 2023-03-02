Italy's tourism sector set for record year - study

ROME. KAZINFORM Italy is set to have a bumper year for tourism, hosting a record high of over 442 million overnight stays in tourist accommodation, a rise of 12.2% with respect to 2022, according to a study presented on Thursday by the Demoskopika market-research institute.

The institute forecast Italy will have 127 million tourist accommodation arrivals, up by 11.2% on last year, but still under the pre-COVID levels of 2018 and 2019, ANSA reports.

It said Italy's tourism sector should generate business worth around 89 billion euros in 2023.



