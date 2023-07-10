Go to the main site
    Italy’s Rome, Rieti on red alert for heat, 6 cities to join them

    10 July 2023, 19:13

    ROME. KAZINFORM - The health ministry has put Rome and Rieti on red alert on Monday due to the intense heat the cities are enduring, ANSA reports.

    Six other cities - Bolzano, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Perugia and Turin - are set to join them on red alert on Tuesday as Italy bakes in its second heat wave of the summer.

    Rome, Rieti, Florence, Frosinone, Latina and Perugia will also be on red alert on Wednesday, as will Bologna. Red alert means the heat is so intense it poses a threat to healthy, active people. Orange alert, the next notch down, indicates that the heat is a danger to fragile groups such as the elderly, the clinically vulnerable and very young children. The current heat wave is forecast to last at least seven days with temperatures going well above 40° Celsius.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

