    Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros

    15 June 2023, 17:12

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's public debt hit a new high of 2,811.6 billion euros in April, rising by 21.8 billion with respect to March, the Bank of Italy said on Thursday, ANSA reports.

    The central bank said the rise reflects the increase in Treasury liquid assets (+10.9 billion to 40.3 billion) and general public sector borrowing requirements (9.1 billion), as well as the effect of bond issue and redemption discounts and premiums, revaluation of inflation-indexed securities, and changes in exchange rates (1.8 billion).

    Kudrenok Tatyana

