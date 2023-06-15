Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News

Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
15 June 2023, 17:12
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros Photo: ansa.it

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's public debt hit a new high of 2,811.6 billion euros in April, rising by 21.8 billion with respect to March, the Bank of Italy said on Thursday, ANSA reports.

The central bank said the rise reflects the increase in Treasury liquid assets (+10.9 billion to 40.3 billion) and general public sector borrowing requirements (9.1 billion), as well as the effect of bond issue and redemption discounts and premiums, revaluation of inflation-indexed securities, and changes in exchange rates (1.8 billion).


World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstani Zhubanazar clinches bronze at Judo Grand Slam in Mongolia
Kazakhstani Zhubanazar clinches bronze at Judo Grand Slam in Mongolia
June 25. Today's Birthdays
June 25. Today's Birthdays
June 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan’s Bublik reaches 1st ATP 500 final in his career in Halle
Kazakhstan’s Bublik reaches 1st ATP 500 final in his career in Halle
President Tokayev to chair extraordinary session of Security Council
President Tokayev to chair extraordinary session of Security Council
Head of State chairs extraordinary meeting of Security Council
Head of State chairs extraordinary meeting of Security Council
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to kick off WTA 500 Eastbourne campaign
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to kick off WTA 500 Eastbourne campaign
Rains expected in most of Kazakhstan
Rains expected in most of Kazakhstan
Earthquake jolts Kazakhstan
Earthquake jolts Kazakhstan