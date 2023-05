ROME. KAZINFORM Italy's public debt hit a new high of 2,790 billion euros in March, rising by 17.8 billion with respect to February, the Bank of Italy said on Monday.

The central bank said the rise was driven by an increase in the public sector's borrowing requirement of 31.3 billion euros, which was partially offset by a reduction in the Treasury's liquid assets of 13.9 billion euros to 29.4 billion, ANSA reports.