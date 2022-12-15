Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Italy's public debt hit new high of 2,770 bn in October

15 December 2022, 21:13
ROME. KAZINFORM - The Bank of Italy said Thursday that Italy's public debt hit a new high of 2,770 billion euros in October, a rise of 27.7 billion with respect to the previous month, ANSA reports.

The central bank said this was mainly down to an increase of 14.6 billion euros in the liquid assets of the Treasury and a rise of 9.9 billion in the public sector borrowing requirement.


Photo: ansa.it

